Giant Whale Lands in Mexico Tourist Boat Injuring 4, Terrifying Moment Caught in Video

Tourists in the Mexican state of Sinaloa were left terrified after an enormous humpback whale leaped out of the water and crushed a boat. The horrifying moment was captured in a video recorded by one of the onlookers and later shared online. In the clip uploaded on Twitter, a massive whale is seen leaping out of the water to do the acrobatic jump which it is known for.

However, instead of diving right into the sea, the mammal lands on one of the tourist boats. Considering its weight, the humpback whale instantly crushes the boat and returns to the water flapping its fins. Following the collision, the boat almost gets capsized before coming up to the surface.

Advertisement

Reportedly, the incident took place in the Topolobampo bay of Sinaloa. The area is a popular spot for whale watching. Visitors often throng the place in boats to witness Pacific grey, blue whales, and humpback whales. These mammals migrate to the Mexican territorial waters to breed from mid-December to the end of March.

With the impact of the collision, two women and two men sustained injuries and were taken to a hospital in Los Mochis. One of the men on the boat was seriously injured in the incident which left him with fractured ribs and head injury. Another woman broke her leg, reported an online newspaper Línea Directa Portal.

The pictures of the damaged boat also surfaced on Twitter where it was seen completely mangled. The roof of the boat had collapsed while the railings were seen bent and twisted.

Advertisement

According to the coordinator of Civil Protection in Ahome, Omar Mendoza Silva, the whale felt threatened as the boat got too close to it. He added that the authority in Topolobampo had also ordered captains of boats to keep safe distance from the whales. “Please do not get too close to the whales. We can enjoy their beauty, but at a distance, prudently,” said Gerardo Vargas, mayor of Ahome, as reported by news.com.au.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.