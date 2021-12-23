Girl Goes Shopping With Snake Wrapped in Bun, Leaving Onlookers Stunned

While some new fashion or another is observed every day, having a snake wrapped in your hair is not something many identify with style. This video has been shared on Instagram by an account named snake._.world.

A young girl has become the talk of the town on the internet after she went to a shopping mall, using a snake to tie her hair. Witnessing this, the onlookers were shocked and a little scared, for obvious reasons. Anyone who looked closely at the girl trembled with fear.

At first, it looked like a hairband, but later it turned out to be a dangerous snake.

Advertisement

The girl has experimented with her hairstyle. Taking her hairstyle experiment to a new level, she went with a straight snake wrapped in a bun. Whoever looked at her was taken aback by her fashion sense.

The girl, seen in the video, has comfortably wrapped a snake in her hair and is walking with great confidence.

Witnessing a snake in the girl’s hair, the people stood there with eyes wide open. And just as the girl does not seem to be scared at all, the snake also looks quite settled while wrapped in the girl’s hair.

After watching the video, people are commenting on it with different opinions.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.