Girl Slaps Boy in Delhi Metro Over Zara T-shirt as Dramatic Video Goes Viral

Delhi Metro, being the lifeline of the capital city, can be pretty uneventful for its commuters. One boards, reaches destination, and goes about their day. However, things that unfolded aboard this specific Metro ride made the passengers look up from their phone screens and take notice. A video that is doing rounds on social media shows a boy and girl having a huge argument inside the metro.

As if this was not enough, the girl further went on to slap the boy multiple times as he yelled back at her. It all started when the girl claimed that she got a T-shirt from Zara for Rs 1000, but the boy disagreed and said that it couldn’t be more than Rs 150. The girl, visibly annoyed, hit the boy in anger. The boy warned her and reminded her that it was a public place. When the girl refused to stop, the boy also ended up slapping the girl.

“These days some think they can trouble others in public.. the covid mask empowers them to be bad where before they’d have thought twice," commented a Twitter user. While some take this up as an amusing event, others are offended. Tweeples can also be seen Retweeting the video. One person wrote, “Social media me chamkne ka naya khela hai. Delhi metro management se aanurodh karunga aise Lafange yuvak yuvtiya ke upar legal action le."

Here are a few reactions:

Earlier, in another Delhi metro story, YouTuber Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast was arrested by the Noida police after thousands of fans, on his wife Ritu Rathee’s request, gathered at a metro station to celebrate his birthday. Taneja was first detained by the police for violating the prohibitory orders which have been imposed in Noida in view of the rising COVID-19 cases, and then arrested under section 144 of the CrPC, section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint) of the IPC. He was granted bail hours after the arrest.

Taneja put out a statement on the incident and also said that he had permission to celebrate his birthday at the metro. It would also appear that he poked a bit of fun at himself, sharing a number of memes made at his expense on his Instagram stories.

