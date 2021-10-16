Glasgow Man Helps Stranger Fix His Bike, Then Realises It Was His Bicycle 

John Devlin, a Glasgow resident, was returning home after completing his night shift when he saw a man struggling with his bicycle. John stopped and thought of helping the man, Paul Hartey. And while the 64-year-old was helping Paul, he noticed a sticker on the bike and realised he was familiar with it. Next, he took note of the helmet hanging from the handle of the two-wheeler and that, too, was similar to the one he once owned.

And that’s when he looked at the bicycle and told Paul that it was his bike that had gone missing from his shed. The moment Paul heard that he started running away with the bicycle again. Not just that, the alleged thief even took out a knife, pointed at John and warned him of consequences if he didn’t leave him alone. John, while chasing the thief, called the police.

Not only was John able to catch Paul somehow but also handed him to the police who reached the spot and made the arrest. Police produced Paul at the Glasgow Sheriff’s Court. The investigation found that Paul had stolen the cycle from John’s house just a few minutes before he saw him.

According to the Daily Star report, John Devlin’s wife Linda said, “I had woken up at 6:30 in the morning, the door of the shed was broken and things inside were scattered."

Inside the court, Paul admitted to stealing the bicycle. The court sentenced him to 15 months in jail for breaking the lock of the gate, stealing a cycle and possessing a knife.

