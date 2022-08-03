Global Flight Tracking Platform Crashes As Lakhs Follow Nancy Pelosi’s Plane to Taiwan

FlightRadar24, the global plane-tracking platform, on August 2, went offline as its servers could not handle the traffic. The exponential increase in load is credited to a US Air Force Plane that became the world’s most tracked plane in a matter of a few hours.

Sharing the news of the disruption of service, FlightRadar24, tweeted, “Because of unprecedented sustained tracking interest in SPAR19, FlightRadar24 services are under extremely heavy load. Some users may currently experience issues accessing the site, our teams are working on restoring full functionality to all users as quickly as possible."

SPAR19 was the US Air Force Plane that was believed to be carrying the speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi. It lifted off from Kuala Lumpur at 15:42 local time and headed towards Taipei, the capital city of Taiwan. The flight was being tracked by more than 7 lakh people across the world, making it the most tracked flight in the history of the platform’s services. As per FlightRadar24’s report, almost 3 lakh people followed “at least a portion of the flight" at a given time.

This sudden peak in the number of users resulted in the platform witnessing “extremely heavy load" on the infrastructure. FlightRadar24 had to deploy their waiting room functionality that curbs access for non-subscribers. The platform reported that “shorty after" SPAR19 reached its destination, the load turned back to normalcy and services resumed for all users.

Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday and the visit is being highly criticized by the Chinese government. The Asian country considered Taiwan to be a Chinese territory whereas Taiwan considers itself autonomous.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, addressing the US’s top official’s visit, was quoted saying, “Those who play with fire will perish by it. It is hoped that the US will be clear-eyed about this." Jinping said that the US should “honour the one-China principle." China, quite firmly, shows dissent about the separatist movement fuelling the idea of independence of Taiwan.

