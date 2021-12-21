'Go Little Rockstar': How a 'Misheard' Lyric Became Internet's Newest Viral Track

If you’ve been on Instagram this past week, you would have seen the newest reel of cheering for people silently - usually from a distance. Cheering usually comes in two forms: enthusiastically rooting for someone with a very vocal expression, and the second, when you look through someone you knew years ago and are proud they’re doing well and you silently are proud of how far they’ve come. The currently Instagram trend hinges on the second: Rooting for someone you may be distant from, in a very gentle way. In the trend, users use a portion of the song “Pope Is a Rockstar" by SALES in their videos. The portion of the song that’s most commonly used includes the words as text on-screen reading “go little rockstar," and the song is often used to denote something inspirational achieved by someone.

But where do the lyrics come from? “Pope Is a Rockstar" is a track by the American indie band SALES that was released in 2016 as part of the band’s LP. The song’s chorus features the lyrics - ‘Pope is a rockstar.’ This line, of ‘Pope is a’ is misheard as ‘Go little rockstar.’ Here’s what the actual lyrics are, “Now he wants to start talking/ “Go ahead, " when I’m walking/ Face the lie that I’m hawking/ “No, don’t wanna, won’t happen."/ Pope is a rockstar/ You take your clothes off / Heading for the last fight / Before the part of our world."

Here’s some examples of how the song was used.

The song has more than 700,000 views on YouTube, and videos featuring the song have been viewed millions of times on TikTok and Instagram. SALES, the band doesn’t seem to mind the misheard lyric. In fact, they haven’t commented on the situation at all despite having an official TikTok channel of their own - probably to keep the hype still up.

Earlier this year, another song had gone viral, where the word ‘Permanent’ was the keyword, but in reality, that wasn’t the word used at all. Searching ‘Permanent song’ on YouTube will throw up results to what is the actual song: Turkish artist’s Isyan Tetick’s ‘Patlamaya Devam’ (Remix).

