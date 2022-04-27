Goa Electricity Dept's Twitter Handle Now Wants to Know What 'Bestie' Means

The Goa Electricity Department’s tweets are the most baffling but somehow also wholesome things to have surfaced on Twitter in the past day and a half. It’s not clear who’s running the account or if it has genuinely been hacked (the person running the account swears that it hasn’t), but it’s giving vibes of an older person who’s endearingly confused by Twitter lingo and people are here for it. It all started with them tweeting, “I also have no lights and would be anytime fadding aways from you all until supply restored and mobile and laptop charged [sic]" and ended with them inquiring what “bestie" means. Although the previous tweets have now been deleted, this query is still out there for everyone to see and people think it’s somehow the cutest thing.

Twitter user Neerja shared screenshots of the Goa Electricity Department’s now-deleted tweets and wrote, “The Goa Electricity Department’s Twitter account > all other brands’ Twitter accounts." She added: “Other brands’ Twitter accounts call you bestie, Goa Electricity Department confirms they’re not a hacker." The confused account-runner for Goa Electricity wrote back: “Bestie is what???" They got responses and explanations, as well as wishes that they would not be sacked anytime soon.

In the end, Goa Electricity’s Twitter handler just wants you to know: “I do not think a hacker would work so late to loose his sleep & interact with you all in a pleasing way & providing correct info They hack to cause destruction of some kind. No hack here pls note [sic]."

That has certainly been a surprisingly wholesome turn of events.

