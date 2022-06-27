Goa's Salaulim Dam With 140-foot-deep Magical Spillway is Right Out of 'Batman'

Goa is known for some spectacular tourist destinations but the place is also famous for some hidden gems - one of those being the incredible Salaulim dam. A video which is currently going viral shows the stunning dam where water magically disappears into a breathtaking 140-feet-deep spillway. The dam is very important as it is an indispensable part of state’s irrigation system. It is located on the tributary of Zuari river. The dam usually begins to overflow mid-monsoon around late July. After this, the excess water gushes down a into a very unique spillway, making it a stunning sight. Have a look at the video:

Since uploaded, the video has gone viral and garnered over 7.7K views. Netizens think that the dam gives “Batman vibes." “Our Goa has way too much to explore. We aren’t just about beaches and churches. The historic temple dating thousands years back need attention of tourists. The beautiful waterfalls in goa also need no introduction," commented a Twitter user. Tweeple can also be seen Retweeting the video with their own captions. In a caption, one person wrote, “Beaches, water sports, amazing food….and so much more!"

Salaulim Dam is one of the smallest in India. It is known for its fascinating architectural feature where a semi-circular outlet can easily be mistaken for a sinkhole in the middle of the river. It is called the Duckbill Spillway.

It is located around 35 kilometres from Margao.

Even though the best time to hit the party capital is between mid-November to mid-February, visiting Goa during the off-season can also be a lot of fun. Hotels are cheaper, beaches are quiet and for those who enjoy the rain, it may be the greatest time to visit Goa.

