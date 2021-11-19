'GOAT': Fans Bid Farewell to AB de Villiers After 'Mr 360' Announces Retirement

It is a sad day for cricket fans around the world as AB de Villiers announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Friday. De Villiers, who had already announced his retirement from international cricket in May 2018, took to his social media handles to break the devastating news to his fans and lovers of the game. The 37-year-old said in a statement, “It has been an incredible journey, but I have decided to retire from all cricket. Ever since the back yard matches with my older brothers, I have played the game with pure enjoyment and unbridled enthusiasm. Now, at the age of 37, that flame no longer burns so brightly. That’s the reality I must accept - and, even if it may seem sudden, that is why I am making this announcement today. I’ve had my time."

As the news of his retirement broke, fans took to social media to thank one of the greatest batsmen for such lovely memories on the field. #ThankYouAB quickly became a trending Twitter hashtag in India.

“There is no doubt in my mind that @ABdeVilliers17 has been one of the most influential players of his generation. A genius, a true successor to Lara. Wish you well AB. I am sure your countless fans at @RCBTweets will want to give you a befitting send-off. You were a great combo," wrote Harsha Bhogle on Twitter.

Fans quickly followed.

IPL 2021 remains the last tournament De Villiers played before his retirement. In his 14-year-long IPL career, ABD smashed 5162 runs in 184 matches, which also includes three centuries and 40 half-centuries.

