Goat Kneels Down at Temple in UP During Aarti, Stuns Internet

In a rather bizarre incident, a goat was seen “praying" in front of a shrine in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur district. In the video that has now gone viral, the goat can be seen kneeling at the temple of Baba Anandeshwar while the aarti was being performed. The goat was observed quietly offering “prayers" and kneeling down as would any devotee do, and seek blessings. The incident was shared via footage uploaded by Twitter user David Johnson. He captioned the video: “A wonderful picture of faith has come to the fore from the Paramat temple of Kanpur, where a goat was seen kneeling in faith in the aarti of Baba Anandeshwar."

Take a look at the hard-to-believe video here:

A bit surprisingly, the goat appeared to be profoundly devotional. It had its head dropped down, and was quietly praying without making a fuss.

The Baba Anandeshwar Temple where the goat was spotted praying is a well-known, ancient temple on the banks of the Ganga River devoted to the Hindu deity Shiva. Devotees throng the temple in large numbers to offer their prayers. The video shared by David Johnson went viral on Twitter in a matter of a few hours. At the time of filing this report, the video had already garnered 1,821 views.

Witnessing this rare sight, several social media users mentioned that the goat had become a devotee. Others also appreciated the show of faith by the goat and left positive comments on the video. One comment said: “It shows the presence of god and animals are the first ones to observe the almighty presence", while another comment said: “Amazing… coincidence?" A third one wrote, “Excellent pictture."

