Goddess Durga Idol Made of Black Stone from 1,300 Years Ago Found in J&K's Budgam

Local police in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district recently recovered an ancient sculpture of Goddess Durga from the Khag area. An official release by the police department said that the a team of officers from the Department of Archives, Archaeology and Museums of Jammu and Kashmir were brought in to conduct an examination on the sculpture which is made of black stone. The team in its findings told the police officials that the idol is that of Goddess Durga and probably belongs from the 7th century AD or about 1,300 years ago.

“The sculpture is carved in a black stone. This sculpture is of goddess Durga seated on a lion throne, the left side of the arm is missing from the shoulder, the sculpture is having the influence of Gandhara School of Art and right hand is holding a lotus," read the release.

The Budgam police also tweeted out images of the sculpture.

The sculpture was later handed over to the Department of archaeology.

This is not the first time a Durga idol has been discovered in the area of Budgam. Earlier in September too, a sculpture of Goddess Durga, also made of black stone was found. The idol was estimated to date back to around 1,200 years ago. The sculpture was found from the Jhelum river in Budgam district’s Khan Sahib area as some labourers were mining sand from the river bed.

The local police in Budgam said that several labourers were mining sand in the river bed when they stumbled across the ancient sculpture. The sculpture, made of black stone was then taken and given over to the Jammu

& Kashmir government’s Archaeology and Museums department.

Before that, a ‘shivling’ dating back between 9th to 10th centuries and an idol of Lord Vishnu dating back to the almost the same time period was found during the ongoing excavation work at the Mahakaleshwar temple complex in Ujjain. However, such findings have been reported from all over India. Discoveries of old shrines and temples are famous all over the world and in South East Asian countries like Thailand, Cambodia and other Southasian nations.

