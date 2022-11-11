'Going Home Tomorrow': England's Barmy Army Trolls India Using Virat Kohli's 2012 Tweet

Virat Kohli was in top form in the T20 World Cup 2022 and slammed his fourth half-century of the marquee tournament against England in the semi-final encounter on Thursday. However, Kohli’s efforts couldn’t propel Team India to the final. What made the loss even more bitter for India was the absolute thrashing they faced at the hands of English opening batters Jos Buttler and Alex Hales.

Getting battered on and off the field, England’s Barmy Army was amongst the many who joined the bandwagon to troll India after their ego-crushing 10-wicket defeat. The Barmy Army pulled up an old tweet of a 34-year-old cricketer which read, “Going home tomorrow. Not a good feeling."

The screenshot of Kohli’s tweet was uploaded with a side-eye emoji. England’s Barmy Army is an England cricket supporters club.

The post taking shots at Kohli and India’s exit garnered netizens’ attention and some hilarious reactions.

Meanwhile, Kohli happens to be the leading run-scorer in the ongoing T20 World Cup with 296 runs to his name in just 6 matches. Kohli’s 50 and Hardik Pandya’s blistering knock of 63 took India to a respectable total of 168/6 in 20 overs in yesterday’s match.

However, then Jos Buttler and Alex Hales happened. The English batters came out all guns blazing, smoking every Indian bowler they faced on the night. Absolute disrespect exhibited by both Buttler (80*) and Hales (86*) meant England reached the target with all their 10 wickets intact. In fact, England stormed into the finals of the T20 World Cup 2022 with four overs to spare. It was that kind of a day for India and cricket fans alike.

Amid yet another heartbreak and exit from the T20 World Cup tournament, fans rushed to Twitter to back Kohli, as they believed that the Indian cricketer deserved a trophy. “Feel for Virat Kohli. He gives everything in this T20 World Cup and now result lost in Semifinal. He scored 296 runs with 98+ average, 4 fifties, 2 MOM awards and magical 82*. This guy deserves Trophy but once again India lost in semi. Nevertheless Virat, you Played Amazing, (sic)" wrote a Twitter user in support of Kohli.

