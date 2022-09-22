Golden Retriever's Garba Dance is Too Cute to Miss, Watch Adorable Video Here

A Golden Retriever has created a massive buzz after a video of the dog grooving to the tunes of Garba began doing the rounds on social media. The Golden Retriever namely, Kattappa, who has an individual Instagram account, is adopted by a Gujarati family. The social media profile of Kattappa is filled with clips of him being treated as a prince in the Gujarati abode. Recently, the owners of the furry animal uploaded a short clip of the creature participating in an impromptu Garba session along with one of his young family members. A teenage girl and the dog take the centre frame of the camera as the hit Garba track Chogada Tara plays in the background.

The young girl repeats a few well-known Garba steps while Kattappa tried to match her. At one point in the clip, the adorable creature also hugs the family member leaving the girl all smiles. The video was shared with inline captions that read, “Pov: You’re adopted in a Gujju family. And you must have to go Garba with your hooman. No matter what time..what date..what occasion it is. Aae haaloo." The owner also added that is ‘just a Gujju family thing.’ Watch the adorable video below:

The Garba video of the furry creature has amassed over 20 thousand likes on the photo-sharing application. Meanwhile, a barrage of animal lovers took to the comment section of the post to laud the happy doggo. A Gujju user wrote, “Couldn’t relate any better than this," another joked, “‘Ae halo’ is a mandatory thing for a Gujju in the Garba." A netizen called it, “A great way to keep the doggie active, healthy, and happy," one more said, “Areee…so much excited to dance."

The Instagram profile of Kattappa is filled with umpteen videos that showcase him enjoying the loving service of his family members. While in one video, he is getting a full parlour service at home, another features him wrapped adorably in a blue towel just napping and chilling in the Gujarati household.

Kattappa enjoys a social media following of about 13 thousand people on Instagram.

