Golden Ring Discovered in Ancient Israel Winery Used to be Worn to Prevent Hangover

Archaeologists in Israel have a golden ring set adorned with Amethyst from the world’s largest ancient wine factory. Experts claim this could be the largest winery from the Byzantine period and believe that then people used to wear this ring to prevent hangovers. Israeli archaeologists have found these amazing rings and several thousands of well-preserved earthen jars along with fragments in the city of Yavne, located in the central region of the country. Notably, the new discovery is the same place where a massive Byzantine era winery was unearthed last month.

According to a DailyMail report, the team of researchers estimated that the facility was equipped to produce two million litres of wine a year and these ancient golden rings adorned with amethyst were worn by a wealthy person. These rings date back to the seventh century and it is possible that the last person to wear them was a person of high status to indicate their wealth. And in all probability was they belonged to a wine taster, who believed that the purple stone warded off the ill effects of alcohol. In ancient times, it was widely believed that the purple stone could ward off hangovers.

Meanwhile, Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) shared the latest finding on their official Facebook page. The post mentions that Amethyst is also mentioned in the Bible and was then believed that it has many healing properties including ‘preventing hangovers.’ Ironically, the ring discovered in Israel is near the Byzantine period wine factory.

Amethyst comes in colours ranging from pale lilac to a deep reddish-purple. The crystalline quartz stone was considered very precious at that time. However, the semi-precious stone today is generally and relatively inexpensive.

Israeli ancient jewellery expert Dr Amir Golani said the ring must have belonged to a wealthy man. Wearing it meant that the person was very high profile and wealthy and that such a ring can be worn by both men and women. He said that it has been found during excavations from the early 7th century, suggesting the ring could be around 1,400 years old.

The DailyMail report also cited that the archaeologists spent close to two years excavating the 75,000 square-foot site, as part of the objective of the Israel Land Authority to develop the city of Yavne and accommodate more population. The exaction site is located in the central region of Israel and during that period it would have been a strategically significant place to be on the map alongside the holy city of Jerusalem.

