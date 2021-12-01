'Goldmine Of Nostalgia': Netizens Get Emotional CRED Ad Featuring Chacha Chaudhary

CRED is known for advertisements that stand out from the rest, just like the fintech services it claims to offer. From ‘Indiranagar Ka Gunda’ featuring Rahul Dravid to different shades of Neeraj Chopra, the company has always made a mark with its promotional campaigns. CRED has now further upped its game and decided to take all the 90s kids for a 2-minute-long trip down the memory lane. The new ad features the stars of the 90s comic books, Chacha Chaudhary, Sabu, and Suppandi. CRED has titled the video as ‘Not an ad, featuring Chacha Chaudhary and Suppandi.’

The animated video starts with Chacha Chaudhary reciting the intro of the original CRED ad, during which he is baffled by all the rewards and earnings that the company claims to offer to its users. Then, he starts comparing the cashback and rewards to electric cars and digital tokens of money, which according to him, is near impossible.

Here enters Suppandi, the director of the ad. Suppandi then takes charge of introducing ‘Chacha Ji’ to all the things he didn’t realise existed — from the humongous wave of social media, billionaires in space to global warming, cryptocurrencies and NFTs. The ad also contains a message of how rapidly the world is changing without paying heed to the underlying consequences. The video ends with Chacha Ji storming out of the sets and calling Sabu to find out how to make an NFT (Non-fungible token) of his brain.

Watch the entire ad here:

The advertisement was whole-heartedly praised by netizens. Since being shared, the video has racked up more than 61,000 views on YouTube and received multiple comments. One user wrote, “CRED knows 90s kids are today’s credit card owning adults. Hats off to their marketing."

Many users complimented the fintech company for using the voice of Raghubir Yadav, who originally played the role of ‘Chacha Choudahry’ in the titular TV show. “Listening to Raghubir Yadav Ji is the perfect nostalgia of Chacha Chaudhary. Took me back to my childhood days," wrote one user. “This is a goldmine of nostalgia for 90s kids," said another.

What do you think of this creative ad by CRED?

