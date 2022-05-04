Golfer Lydia Ko Applauded for Talking About Menstruation Woes Openly

Golf’s world No. 3 Lydia Ko is garnering praise from all across the world for normalising the impact of periods on women in the sport. During the final round of the Palos Verdes Championship, she was seen receiving treatment from her physical therapist Chris Wicker for a tight back. The New Zealand player was asked by Golf Channel reporter Jerry Foltz about the trainer, his treatment and if there was any long-term concern.

To which, she answered, “I hope not. It’s that time of the month. I know the ladies watching are probably like: ‘Yeah, I got you.’ So, when that happens, my back gets really tight, and I’m all twisted. It’s not the first time that Chris (Wicker) has seen me twisted, but it felt a lot better after he came. So, yeah, there you go."

The video of the conversation is now going viral and has garnered over 53K views. “The only shocking thing here is that despite being given ample recovery time by Ko, the interviewer was completely flummoxed. Had he never interacted with a woman with a period before?" wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “It is unbelievable what we women go though. If men endured the pain & discomfort we experience monthly, they would be lying on the floor screaming. Instead, we power through in sports, school, work and life in general with strength and grace. Women are incredible!"

Conversations related to menstruation are usually considered taboo. Earlier, a BJP MLA from Koloriang (Kurung Kumey district) in Arunachal Pradesh called menstruation a “dirty thing" and said it should not be discussed at any holy place like the assembly. While participating in a discussion over the Menstruation Benefit Bill, 2017 in the state assembly, Lokam Tassar said it is the primary job of the women commission to look into such matters.

Apart from this, the BJP MLA also said that menstruating women in the Nishi tribe stay away from the kitchen of the house.

