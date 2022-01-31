Golgappa Ice Cream Rolls: Foodies Look Away as Street Food Turned into Unsavoury Dessert

Various food fusions have taken over the internet. While most of the connotations leave you disgusted, there are a few worth a try. However, the weirdest food fusion is sweet and savory. One of our favourite street foods, gol gappa, also known as pani puri, has been paired up with unsuspecting items. While people are wishing that the torture on their street food ends soon, the vendors are in no mood to do so. Ice cream gol gappa is not a new trend, various Instagram Influencers have tried and tested this combination. But this food vendor made his ice cream gol gappas stand out. A food blogging channel, which goes by the name of – The Great Indian Foodie, shared the video via their Instagram account wherein, a man is seen making ice cream rolls with gol gappas.

The video opens with the vendor making a couple of gol gappas with sukha puri, aloo, chhole and lots of chutney. Next, the man adds some cream and proceeds to make the ice cream rolls. He crushes the gol gappa in the cream and mixes it well until a fine texture is not attained. Later, he carves out a few ice cream rolls. “Teekhe golgappae kha ke ho gae bore ? Aao kare aapka teekha pan kamm. Golgappa ice cream ke sath (Are you bored of eating spicy gol gappe? Let’s reduce the spiciness with gol gappa ice cream)," the video was captioned.

The clip has racked up over 200k views and tons of comments. While such food connotations have usually left the internet disgusted, the food blogger mentioned, in the caption, that the gol gappa ice cream rolls were surprisingly tasty. However, the netizens were not at all convinced. They requested food vendors to stop doing fusions with ice cream, and some even urged them to put an end to this trend.

People have not really been impressed with the way food vendors have mixed ice cream with savory dishes. Previously, videos of momo ice cream roll, Masala Dosa ice cream roll, and Khandvi ice cream have also flooded the internet.

