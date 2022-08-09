Goliath Birdeater: Facts About The World’s Largest Spider Will Surprise You

Fear of spiders is known as Arachnophobia. There are several people in the world who are terrified of these eight-legged creatures, while a handful of them also keep spiders as pets. However, there exist one species of spider named Goliath birdeater that will make even the bravest of hearts go weak.

The Goliath birdeater is the largest spider in the world in terms of body mass and size belonging to the Tarantula family. According to the Guinness Book of World Records, the Goliath birdeater, found mainly in South America, weighs 50 grams and has a lifespan of 10 years.

The gnarly-looking anthropoid has a special way of attacking its victims. Eight of the legs of the Goliath birdeater consist of sharp stings. When these creatures feel threatened by someone, they join their hind legs and start rubbing them together, bringing them close to their stomach. Once the enemy comes close to the spider it stings them with its sharp hair-like thorns.

Advertisement

Although the Goliath birdeater is not poisonous and cannot kill humans, its sting is quite painful. When the creature inserts its sting into the skin of a human, it seeps deep inside and starts causing severe pain in the skin, eyes and mucous membranes of the person.

However, one unique feature of the Goliath birdeater is that before they penetrate their painful sting, and touch their sharp hairs with their feet, they create a subtle sound resembling the chirp of crickets, which can be heard from a distance of 15 feet.

The sound makes any human or possible prey of the spider alert of the creature being somewhere nearby, owing to which they maintain their distance from the predator.

Unlike other spiders, the Goliath birdeater is unable to make webs. It resides on the ground and preys on smaller insects, frogs, and lizards. To kill its prey, the anthropoid injects its fatal sting on the creature while the harmful neurotoxin slowly spreads into their body, causing the victims to faint. After the prey faints, the eight-legged creature drags their kill to its nest and feasts upon their blood.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here