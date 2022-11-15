Gondhoraj Momos Take Over West Bengal; Have You Tried Them Yet?

It is a great feeling to eat momos while standing or sitting at a fast food shop at the onset of winters. But this feeling is multiplied even more if this momo is of a different kind. There is a brand new kind of momo taking over the Internet. The name of this momo is “Gondhoraj Momo". Since the beginning of the year, “Gondhoraj Momo" has been a trend. Now from South Bengal, the trend is shifting to North Bengal. This momo is now available for the first time in the Cooch Behar district of West Bengal. Naturally, the crowd of fast food lovers is huge for this new type of momo. The crowd has been overflowing in front of the shop. To handle the rush of customers, the shop had to introduce a ticket system. After buying and eating this momo, many people are all praise for the store.

When asked why this momo was named this way, shop owner Ranjit Barman said, “Gondhoraj lemon flavour is obtained by eating this momo. That is the main reason why it is given the name Gondhoraj Momo. However, the green colour of this momo is due to the fact that the spinach is mixed well with momo flour after cooking. And then momos are made with that. Apart from this, among the spices that are used inside the momo, lemon juice is added, so the taste of this lemon can be obtained by eating the momo. Apart from that, nothing else is used."

But the people of Cooch Behar are very happy to taste this new type of momo. One such person from Cooch Behar, Olympia Sinha, said, “This is the first time that such a unique type of momo is available in Cooch Behar. I came here to try it after hearing about it. Everyone should try it at least once. Because this momo is not available anywhere apart some places in Kolkata. But I am very happy to see this momo in Cooch Behar and it feels great to eat." But finally, one thing has to be said about the district of Cooch Behar that slowly, new types of fast food are being seen every day. And because of this, the fast food lovers of Cooch Behar are naturally very happy.

