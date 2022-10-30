'Good Acting': Pakistan Fans Fume With Memes as India Lose to South Africa in T20 World Cup

Pakistan’s rollercoaster journey to the semis was hampered further after dominant India lost to South Africa in Perth on Sunday. After Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to bat first, India had a batting collapse of sorts. Suryakumar Yadav (68) did give Indian bowlers something to bowl at with a target of 134 on the board. South Africa struggled too in the first half of their innings.

But with missed run outs and a catch drop, Aiden Markram (52) and later David Miller (59) ensured South Africa did not suffer a choke. In the end, South Africa won the exciting contest by 5 wickets and two balls to spare.

Pakistan fans, who had pinned all their hopes on an Indian win after losing their 2 out 3 matches already in the T20 World Cup, had a massive meltdown on Twitter. It’s worth noting that Pakistan are still not out of the race to the semi-finals given the twists and turns the World Cup has witnessed so far.

Did India deliberately lose to put Pakistan in jeopardy? Neighbours were quick with humour and wit and had a field day with memes to express their disappointment.

Opting to bat first, India found themselves in deep trouble at 49/5 with the trio of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, and Virat Kohli falling cheaply. SKY then joined hands with Dinesh Karthik to add 52 runs for the sixth wicket to take the score past 100-run mark and was out after having made 66 off 40.

Arshdeep Singh struck twice in his first over to land early blows. Mohammed Shami bowled an economical spell as well, finishing with figures of 1/13 from four overs. However, poor fielding cost India dearly as they missed a couple of clear run-out chances and then Virat Kohli dropped a sitter to give Markram a second life as well. Miller scored 59 not out while Markram made 51.

