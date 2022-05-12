Good Samaritans Hailed for Stopping Car after Florida Woman Suffered Medical Episode

A video from Florida, US has gone viral where a group of good Samaritans were caught in action as they tried to help a woman who suffered a medical episode while driving. The incident was brought to light by the Boynton Beach Police Department who shared the video on their Facebook page. “If you watch any video in your feed today, make it this one," wrote the department.

Reportedly, the video was shot at an intersection in Boynton Beach, Florida. It showed several drivers including the woman stopped at the traffic light waiting for it to turn green. However, after a few seconds, one of the cars started to move and drifted away into the intersection at Congress Avenue.

As the car approached the busy traffic, the woman driver’s co-worker spotted her slumped over the steering wheel and realized that she was having a medical emergency. The co-worker instantly rushed towards the car and began to bang on the window in a bid to help her.

As she alone wasn’t enough to stop the vehicle, the woman signaled other drivers at the intersection to help. Soon, several motorists jumped into action and helped to stop the car which had crossed over to the other side by then. Eventually, the car was stopped with the collective efforts of the Floridians.

According to the police department, a woman at the scene brought a dumbbell which was then used by another person to smash the rear passenger window of the car. A bystander then climbed inside the car and managed to open the passenger side door.

The good Samaritans then pushed the car to a nearby 7-Eleven parking lot where the woman was given medical attention by a nurse before the fire department arrived.

Moved by the kind act, the department is now looking for the people who swung into action and helped the woman suffering a medical episode. “They are heroes and we want to bring them back together at the police department to recognize them and meet the woman they rescued," the department wrote.

