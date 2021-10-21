Google CEO Sundar Pichai Explains Why Three Days in-Office is 'Good Balance'

In the early months of 2020, most offices shut down for two weeks. Those two weeks became two months, then a year, and is now hovering almost over the two-year mark. The Covid-19 pandemic has changed the lives of virtually everybody but the most common factor being wearing masks outdoors and spending the majority of your time indoors. Two years since it started however, with vaccines and the starting signs of herd immunity, the world is slowly moving back to physical office spaces, with the major tech giants leading the way. For big companies from Silicon Valley like Google or Amazon, employees are moving back to a new ‘hybrid’ model, or a 3-day work week, and the other two days, employees could continue working from home. As part of the plan, Google had announced in December 2020 employees would be expected to work at least three days a week in the office while working from home the other days. In a May 2021 email written from Pichai to the employees mentioned “hybrid workplace". In the mail itself, he went on to add that this is a model wherein around 60 per cent of the employees would come together in the office a few days every week, another 20 per cent would work in new office locations, and the remaining 20 per cent would work from home.

Now, in a recent interview with Wall Street Journal, Pichai explained this new model and why he felt it would work. Pichai mentioned that working in physical office spaces was important “because they can generate ideas together that they can’t generate apart." Google’s way back to physical office has been to create more collaboration spaces in its office spaces, so that it can encourage people to trade ideas, he added. With the ‘hybrid model,’ it gives employees the opportunity to work from wherever they want for two days a week. Two days work-from-home also gave employees time off from the commute, added Pichai.

“The challenge of hybrid work, some people being on video, some people in [the office], is how do you really make it feel like everyone seems they’re fully participating," Mr. Pichai told the WSJ. “We are embracing it as a challenge." Pichai also said that the corporation’s data shows that it can make the model work.

For Pichai himself, he told WSJ that he is back in the office two to three days a week now. He misses his morning commute and the reflection time it provided before the workday. He has tried to replace that with other moments of “deep thinking."

Here’s a glimpse in order of what it looks like: Pichai also focuses on waking up early. Pichai revealed in the interview that he likes a jump start to his day which is early, but not too early with 6:30 to 7 a.m every morning.

He then follows it up with reading a physical paper, which too, is still common in most Indian households. He adds that his choice of paper is either The Wall Street Journal and sometimes he reads the New York Times online.

In the interview, Pichai had mentioned that because he grew up in India and the habit of doing this morning routine still stuck with him even years later, and also includes drinking chai. His breakfast too is one very typically found in Indian households when you’re unsure of what to make: toast, omelette and tea. He mentioned that he doesn’t work out in the morning itself, but tries to find some time for it later in the day. He also summed his morning by saying, “I’m not a morning person, so I need time with my paper and my tea to wake up and kind of get going."

Sundar Pichai, who grew up in Chennai and studied engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology in many ways personalizes to every Indian that dreams do come true: Pichai currently heads Alphabet, the parent company of Google. While Sundar Pichai is one of the tech giants in the world right now, that’s not he started. Pichai in June 2020 recounted the challenges he faced when he left India for the US to pursue a course at Stanford University 27 years ago. “My father spent the equivalent of a year’s salary on my plane ticket to the U.S. so I could attend Stanford. It was my first time ever on a plane," Pichai said, adding that when he eventually landed in California, things were not as he had imagined.

