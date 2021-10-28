Google CEO Sundar Pichai Forgot to Unmute His Mic on Video Call With Kermit The Frog

Sundar Pichai may be the CEO of Google but even he is human and just like all of us, he too can forget to unmute his mic during a virtual video call. On Wednesday, Pichai shared a video on Twitter as he indulged in a fun conversation with Kermit the frog. He spoke to the famous muppet character who has made several appearances on American television shows for children like Sesame Street. The two minutes and 19 second-video showed Pichai and Kermit in a conversation. The video began with Kermit greeting Sundar as he said, “Hi there, Sundar.” Responding to Kermit’s cheerful greeting, Sundar is seen saying something, however, there was no audio from his end. That is when Kermit points out and says, “Sundar, I think you are on mute.” The muppet does not chew his words as he adds with honesty, “Wow, can’t believe I am talking to the CEO of Google and he is on mute.”

Smiling at Kermit’s statement, Sundar rectifies his technical mistake and greets the muppet, saying, “Sorry Kermit, I was on mute. I’ve done it a few times this year, just like everyone else.” The IIT Kharagpur graduateadded, “I’m a huge fan of yours and the muppets.” Reciprocating Sundar’s feelings, Kermit said that he is a huge fan of Google which he has used to search for more than eight thousand species of frogs on the planet.

Sundar indulged in conversation with Kermit as part of YouTube’s Dear Earth event. Dear Earth is described by the American tech company as an “epic global celebration of our planet” which aims at working on what one needs to do to reverse the effects of climate change. The one hour 43-minute long event which was streamed on October 24 included musical performances, well-known climate activists, creators, and celebrities who shared ways to make human lives more sustainable. Some of the artists who were present during the event included YouTubers AsapSCIENCE, Bretman Rock, PhysicsGirl, musical artists like BLACKPINK, Billie Eilish, Jaden Smith, Lil Dicky, actors Marsai Martin, The Muppets, SpongeBob SquarePants, Tinashe, and ZHC.

