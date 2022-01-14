Google CEO Sundar Pichai Shares Photos of New London Office on Instagram

Google employees will soon head to Central Saint Giles once again in London for work as the Silicon Valley giant has bought the office space for reportedly $1bn recently. Before buying the building, Google uses to rent space in Central Saint Giles, which also houses restaurants, cafes and residential apartments. The office space in the building is nearly spread across 408,000 sq ft. On Friday, CEO Sundar Pichai made an announcement about sealing the deal for the London office and shared pictures of the office on Instagram, stating that it has a capacity of about 10,000 employees. Google currently has at least 7,000 employees in the UK; it added 700 extra positions last year. Situated in the center of London, Central Saint Giles is a vibrant-coloured development designed near Oxford road.

Sharing photos of the newly-renovated Google office in Central Saint Giles, known for its bright yellow, orange, red and green exteriors, Sundar Pichai wrote on Instagram: ‘Excited we’re purchasing our Central Saint Giles office in London, will be a more flexible future workplace (see pics for a sneak peek:) Looking forward to having space for 10,000 Googlers across our UK offices!’

With the purchase of Central Saint Giles, Google has made it evident that it is all set to call back its employees, who have been working from home due to the coronavirus pandemic, to office. The company already has a couple of offices in London and Manchester and the construction of its new headquarters – a horizontal skyscraper called the ‘landscraper’ – near the King’s Cross railway station is also expected to be completed by the end of this year.

Talking about finalizing the deal of Central Saint Giles, Google’s chief financial officer Ruth Porat said in a statement: ‘We have been privileged to operate in the UK for nearly 20 years, and our purchase of the Central Saint Giles development reflects our continued commitment to the country’s growth and success.’ Last year in September, Google bought the St. John’s Terminal in Manhattan as a part of their plan to expand the business in New York.

