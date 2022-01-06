Google Maps Help Italy Police Catch Mafia Fugitive on Run For 20 Years

Italian police has caught a top mafia fugitive who had been on the run for nearly 20 years thanks to the help of the Google Maps app, an investigator told Reuters on Wednesday. After a two-year investigation, Gioacchino Gammino, 61, was tracked down in Galapagar, Spain, where he lived under a fake name. The town is close to the capital Madrid. A Google Maps street view picture portraying a man who looked like him in front of a fruit shop was key in triggering a deeper investigation.

“The photogram helped us to confirm the investigation we were developing in traditional ways," Nicola Altiero, deputy director of the Italian anti-mafia police unit (DIA), said.

Advertisement

Gammino, a member of a Sicilian mafia group dubbed Stidda, had escaped Rome’s Rebibbia jail in 2002 and in 2003 had been sentenced to life imprisonment for a murder committed several years earlier.

Altiero said Gammino is currently under custody in Spain and they hope to bring him back to Italy by the end of February. Reuters was unable to locate a representative of Gammino to comment.

Recently, a Reddit user had discovered a flying B-2 Spirit Stealth Bomber aircraft on Google Maps. Shocked right? Yes, as reported by Tech Radar, a B-2 stealth bomber flying at a speed of 1,010km/h has been captured over the crop fields in Missouri, US. The image is, however, slightly blurred because of the bomber aircraft’s speed. Red, Green and Blue colours can also be spotted on the plane because that is how satellites capture the images. This frame was found by Redditor Hippowned.

However this is not the first time, a stealth bomber has been spotted on Google Maps. The aircraft had been previously seen parked on the runway at Whiteman Air Force Base. Although the difference between the two is that this is the first time, a plane has been captured in the flight. An airliner was also spotted in 2017 flying over South Downs National Park in the UK. The plane displayed the same combination of colours- red, blue and green.

Advertisement

Google Maps have existed for 15 years, but the reason such unique things are being spotted now is because of the constant upgrades in its imagery.

Advertisement

(With inputs from Reuters)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.