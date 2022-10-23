Google's Team Mocks Apple CEO Tim Cook With Tweet Sent From iPhone

When you are taking a dig at a rival company, doing it by using their products completely ruins everything. A similar thing happened when Apple unveiled the new M2 iPad Pro, iPad 10, next-generation Apple TV 4K and Google decided to take a dig. It all started when company’s CEO Tim Cook posted a #TakeNote hashtag on Twitter so that customers could be enthusiastic about the upcoming products. This is when the Google Pixel US account decided to make a joke with the hashtag. However, the social media manager forgot that he was tweeting from an iPhone.

A screenshot which is currently going viral shows a screenshot of the tweet, along with the tag which read, “Twitter from iPhone." The incident was spotted by graphic designer Ian Zelbo.

The tweet, which has now been deleted and reposted, read, “Hmmmm Okay, I See You. #TakeNote @NBA fans… #TeamPixel is here to get you closer to your favorite team – tell us yours and we might be able to make your NBA Tip-Off even better." Have a look:

The tweet has now gone viral and managed to gather over 10K likes. “The irony of the official Google Pixel account tweeting from an iPhone. Imagine if Apple made a tweet that said “Twitter for Android," commented a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “To be fair when I worked at Google. Almost everyone I met that worked there used an iPhone. I saw maybe 3 pixel phones and maybe 2 dozen people using regular android and Samsung phones. Bear in mind that I met over a thousand people."

Meanwhile, earlier in September, Google had put out a teaser video for its upcoming Pixel 7 line of phones. Infamous for revealing products way before launch, Google, had decided to embrace the antics and publish a video which shows multiple people reacting to the Pixel 7 Pro when they are handed over the phone.

