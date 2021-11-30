'Goosebumps': Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev in '83' Trailer Bowls Over Twitter

Ranveer Singh-starrer ’83’ has just had its trailer drop and fans have been collectively getting “goosebumps". The film also stars Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Adinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa and R Badree. The film depicts the Indian cricket team’s first World Cup win under the captaincy of Kapil Dev in 1983 when they defeated West Indies in the final. Singh plays the role of Kapil Dev. Sharing the trailer on Twitter, Singh wrote, “The incredible true story of the underdogs who pulled off the unthinkable!" From Karan Johar to Farhan Akhtar, admiration poured in for the trailer, and fans of Cricket could hardly wait for its release set for December 24. Ranveer Singh’s fans, too, were awed by the actor’s impeccable embodiment of Kapil Dev, especially when in a scene he echoes Dev’s famous declaration: “We are here to win".

Advertisement

What’s more, even after 5 hours of its release, the trailer is yet to receive any dislikes on YouTube.

Advertisement

Way too many emotions were being had.

83 is now scheduled to release theatrically on December 24. The film will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The big-budget, multi-starrer movie was one of the first projects which was pushed — from its original April 2020 release — due to COVID-19 outbreak. The makers had announced a fresh date of June 4, 2021, which was again pushed due to the second wave of the pandemic.

Recently, Kapil Dev pulled a UNO reverse card on Ranveer Singh. In the latest CRED ad, the same company which brought out ‘Rahul Dravid with anger issues’ and ‘Neeraj Chopra in every role’, now has created a scenario where the roles are reversed: What would happen if Kapil Dev impersonated Ranveer Singh instead? The advertisement posted by Dev himself on Twitter features him in many of the colourful outfits and flamboyant fashion Ranveer Singh is known for. Ranveer Singh’s fashion is known for its bold and quirky style. His clothes are jazzy, bold, very bright and colorful and it can be said that Singh is not scared to experiment or go all out. Tapping onto just this unconventional fashion, Dev too wears the same outfits you could easily imagine Ranveer Singh in.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.