Gopi Bahu Has Entered Her 'Girlboss Era' in New Avatar and Twitter is Here for it

Gopi Bahu from “Saath Nibhana Saathiya" talking back to her family members is sending shockwaves through various Desi “rasodas" and she is the moment on Twitter right now. From the infamous viral clip of her washing up a laptop with detergent to her now asking for her due, we’ve sure come a long way. The complete “girlbossification" of Gopi Bahu might be the only stone left unturned as of now. In the new viral clip, Gopi can be seen asking her family members, “Kab tak free ka pyaar leti rahogi? Payment bhi toh do iski." (“How long do you want to keep taking my love for free? You should pay me back in kind, too.") Look, it might not be a rebellious statement in itself, but given Gopi Bahu’s history of meekness and all-suffering personality, people on Twitter were as shocked as the other characters in the series, even though there’s no dramatic music or sudden black and white montages playing to prove that.

Somehow, Gopi Bahu’s comeback is speaking to other, significant issues that people have been facing in various sectors, especially unpaid internships which shares quite a few characteristics with “unpaid" emotional labour. “Dont know anyone personally working in tech doing an unpaid internship. But the situation in other domains (e.g. legal) still worse! The recruiters behave like they are doing some kind of “charity" hiring interns to work for free - in 2022!" a Twitter user wrote, sharing the clip.

Wondering how this character arc came about? This Twitter has the explanation.

Before Yashraj Mukhate’s viral song made “Saath Nibhana Saathiya" famous, the job was being done singlehandedly by Gopi Bahu and her laptop-washing habits. Gopi Bahu, portrayed by Devoleena Bhattacharjee in Star Plus Hindi drama series “Saath Nibhaana Saathiya", became the subject of memes and mockery when a scene of her in an episode cleaning her husband’s laptop with soap and water, and hanging it out to dry went viral.

All that is buried deep in the unmentionable past. Gopi Bahu is clearly in her “girlboss" era and now Twitterati want her on “Euphoria" to destroy Nate Jacobs. At this rate, Gopi might be getting there any day now.

