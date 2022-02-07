Gordon Ramsay Chops Onion 'Perfectly' in MasterChef US and Internet Has Tears of Joy

Previously, on his YouTube channel when Ramsay shared a video of how to finely chop an onion, he advised cooks to leave the root on. From MasterChef To Hell’s Kitchen, chef Gordon Ramsay has hosted and judged a number of cooking reality shows. Besides his lip-smacking food, he is known to bash contestants over their shortcomings. While his co-judges sugar coat their reviews, Ramsay never compromises on giving blunt feedback. However, this time the chef is in the news because footage of him cutting an onion is getting viral. Social media users are impressed with him cutting an onion ‘perfectly’ and having raced through the bulb within seconds.

According to LADbible, during the US version of MasterChef, Ramsay was showing the contestants how to chop an onion, and while doing so he shared a story from his early days. The chef revealed that at the age of 22, when he was in Paris, he got his butt kicked for 15 hours a day, six days a week, to chop onions. “Why? Because I needed to understand how to really, seriously master it. A humble onion," he said.

Advertisement

In the clip, which was shared on TikTok with the caption “Ramsay cuts an onion PERFECTLY", the star chef is seen demonstrating his technique. He explained that the root clearly holds the onion together, hence the first step is to take it off, and let the knife do the work. “Transparent, nice and thin. When it gets too high, turn it down and make your life easier. All the way to the end," he added. The news report mentioned that the users on TikTok were simply impressed with Ramsay’s efficiency and precision.

Previously, on his YouTube channel when Ramsay shared a video of how to finely chop an onion, he advised cooks to leave the root on. He mentioned in the video that it is an important step if one wants to avoid tears.

Advertisement

“That’s absolutely crucial – leave that on there," he is heard saying during the video. However, in this clip, he is finely chopping the onion, while on MasterChef, he was thinly slicing it, therefore it slightly depends on the finished result you want.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.