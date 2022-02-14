Gordon Ramsay Reveals the 'Most Intimidating Person' He's Scared to Cook For

It is a known fact that Gordon Ramsay intimidates people. We have watched him onscreen in our living rooms giving wannabe chefs an earful for raw food and poor presentation, among other things. We don’t expect the fiery chef to be fazed by anything, especially when it comes to cooking but looks like Ramsay has had his jittery moments too. It turns out there was one public figure for whom he was quite apprehensive about cooking and it was none other than Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The 55-year-old renowned chef recently appeared in The Kelly Clarkson Show and talked about how he’s cooked for a slew of celebrities over the years, claiming that Princess Diana was the first prominent face he remembered cooking for when she visited his restaurant in Chelsea. He then recalled about a dinner in Downing Street in 2000 where he had to cook for the then Prime Minister Tony Blair and Putin, who was the dinner guest there.

When Clarkson asked Ramsay who is the ‘most intimidating person’ he’d ever cooked for, he immediately took Putin’s name. He said he was scared about giving both the politicians some sort of food poisoning.

Gordon Ramsay continued to provide details of the critical lunch, noting that he had to cook with his own kitchen utensils in a fairly small space. In Downing Street, you would expect a proper kitchen but we were loading in pots and pans,’ he said. Calling the experience extraordinary, he continued, “You’re standing in between them to say hello, and they’re asking me about the English-picked asparagus, and I’m thinking, ‘Get me out of here, I’m done’."

A tomato consomme with albino sturgeon golden caviar, mosaic of chicken and ham knuckle, roasted slice of sea bass over crushed new potatoes with white asparagus in a red wine sauce, and treacle tart were served to the world leaders.

About his experience with Princess Diana, the celebrity chef talked with more fondness. “It was an incredible experience meeting such a lovely lady. She was asking me about the specials, and it was an unforgettable six minutes at the table," he added. “She was extremely gracious, and as a 27-year-old cook, I simply said to myself, ‘This lady is fantastic’."

