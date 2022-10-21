Gordon Ramsay's Reaction to Woman Cooking For Her Boyfriend Will Leave You Amused

Chef Gordon Ramsay, who is popular for preparing mouth-watering dishes, is also known for rating others’ cooking skills. After all, who can forget his famous “Idiot Sandwich" meme? Now once again, the chef is cracking the Internet with his hilarious comment on a woman’s cooking. Instagram user Cindy prepares home meals but makes them fancy. When a social media user asked Chef Ramsay to rate Cindy’s food, they were not disappointed with the review. The chef looked amazed by the food and told Cindy her food looks great. Talking about the man, who featured in Cindy’s video and is perhaps the home cook’s boyfriend, Ramsay asked, “Has he proposed yet?". For if he hadn’t he needs to. Check out the clip here:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CjNibnRBNZf/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=41d09fbf-8f17-45af-ab39-be2aa4f0390e

Social media users were astonished that Cindy got a positive response to her food. After all, it does not seem easy to please the chef. But looking at Cindy’s food, it was hard to think someone would not compliment her. A user wrote, “You got a positive response from Gordon Ramsay? Bravo!"

“Gordon Ramsay needs to be the officiant of your wedding now. Sorry I don’t make the rules," another user wrote.

A third comment read, “Sorry but if Gordon asked if my man proposed yet while I was going all out like this (assuming he hasn’t proposed) I would leave him. Gordon knows best!"

Meanwhile, several other social media users shared if they had a chef partner they would propose within a few days of dating them. Some others wondered why they had not met someone who could cook like Cindy. One of them said if they were in her partner’s shoes, they would have already done it the moment she placed that first delicious meal in front of them.

