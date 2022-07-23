Gospel Singer Apologises After Bizarre Sermon on 'Broke' and 'Ugly' Churchgoers

US gospel singer Kim Burrell, who rose to fame for her collaboration with eminent musicians including Mariah Carey, Jay Z, Frank Ocean, and more, recently faced massive flak for a sermon she delivered recently. During her speech, Kim Burrell made a few disparaging comments about the attendees’ looks and conditions by using reference terms such as ‘ugly’ and ‘broke’. A video of her speech at an unknown branch of Kingdom City Church went viral on the internet, leaving netizens raging.

Kim Burrell responded to the controversy in a now-deleted Instagram statement. However, even her apology ended up receiving criticism from her followers. Burrell acknowledged that some of her words came across as offensive but asserted that it wasn’t her intention to hurt anyone. She said, “As a Kingdom citizen, and a woman of integrity, I acknowledge that some of my words, even if said in jest, can be offensive. My intention is never to hurt anyone but to spread love, laughter, and more importantly, the gift which God has given me in song. If anyone was offended, I can sincerely say I apologize."

She further addressed the vile comments thrown in her way and said that she won’t tolerate harassment, slander, and defamation of any kind while requesting everyone to stop with the ‘false narrative’. Burrell continued, “With that being said, the irony in this is that those who are criticizing my statement are displaying the very thing they have accused me of however, it’s not been humorous, or in jest. Those pages wherein vile comments and false narratives have been created have been noted, reported, and hopefully silenced. Again, I will apologize if anyone thought that my humour was malicious, but I will not under any circumstance tolerate harassment, slander, or for my character to be defamed. Best to all."

Her apology did not go down well with the followers and the cycle of criticism continued, leading her to take down her apology letter.

On Wednesday, Burrell once again followed up her previous statement in another apology video that was shared on Instagram. In the new clip, Burrell mentioned that her previous statement was written by one of her attorneys. She addressed how the latter half of her statement came across as offensive once again.

“Hello everybody. This is Kim Burrell. I’m sorry. I mean it. I mean that. Not from the letter, from my heart. I released a letter two days ago. It did not convey right at all, and I must tell you this — it was from an attorney that asked me to do it. The latter part, y’all know I know, it was offensive… It was not my intent for it to be but it was her wording to say, ‘They need to be aware.’ I said, ‘Nah.’ My friends called me and said, ‘No, there are still people who are hurt from the part of them they love about you,’" she said in the clip.

While concluding her apology, Burrell explained that she doesn’t want to hurt anyone and hoped for everyone to heal from the entire controversy. “I’m really truly sorry. I didn’t want to hurt you. I don’t want to hurt you. I don’t plan on hurting you, and I pray that you will heal from this," she concluded. The video of her latest apology has also been taken down from her Instagram profile for reasons unknown.

In her viral sermon, Burrell was seen asking the attendees a slew of uncomfortable questions as she laughed during her speech. She said, “Sometimes before we get friends we have to do an interview: How long have you been broke? How many times have you changed your name on your light bill? How many of your bills are in your little cousin’s name? Do you live in a trailer home or a house? You understand. It’s not about status or material things. It’s just about choices." Watch the entire clip below:

The clip also saw Burrell praising the churchgoers for not taking the vaccine shot and not wearing face masks. This isn’t the first time when Burrell has stirred up controversy. Back in 2017, her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres show was canceled for making homophobic comments during another sermon in Texas.

