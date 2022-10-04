GOT Repeat? 'Dark' House of The Dragon Episode Makes Fans Struggle to Find The Right Brightness Settings

House of the Dragon episode 7 has aired and the social media platform Twitter is filled with mixed reactions. While few found the episode interesting, especially the ending, there are many who have no clue as to what happened. There were times in the latest episodes when the scenes of dialogue or dragon-stealing were left in the dark and characters remained blurry.

This time, after a funeral that was almost up there with your average Westerosi wedding in terms of drama, Princess Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) was left feeling that she needs to strengthen her position. Her relationship with Queen Alicent is now worse than ever. Also, her old dad is moving closer to death. Rhaenyra is aware that when King Viserys (Paddy Considine) is out of the picture, her claim to the Iron Throne will be threatened by Alicent’s children.

This is when she pitches the idea of getting married to her uncle. However, the problem is: Rhaenyra already has a husband, Laenor Velaryon (John MacMillan). For her to be able to remarry, he needs to be dead.

However, for those who were unable to understand, they made it a point to turn to Twitter and express theri frustration about the same. “i love tv! i love to look at it and see it and just look at that screen and see all the things on that screen hoo boy it’s so fun," commented a Twitter user. Here are a few tweets:

The last episode made a 10-year leap in time. You can watch the series on Disney + Hotstar. In the episode, fans were in for a little heartbreak as some of the actors they have grown accustomed to over the last five episodes have changed. At the beginning of the latest episode, Rhaenyra gives birth to her third child. None of these children have been fathered by her husband Laenor (now played by John Macmillan). Hand of the king Lyonel Strong’s eldest son, Harwin, current commander of the Night’s Watch, has fathered all of them.

