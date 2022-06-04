'Graduate' Cat: University Student's Pet Feline Attended Every Zoom Class With Her

Amid thousands of students who sported a gown and cap at the graduation ceremony in a Texas college, an odd-looking student caught everyone’s attention. A pet cat named Suki had also joined the fresh graduates after attending online classes with her owner.

A student of the University of Texas, Francesca Bourdier attended online classes at her home like millions of children during the pandemic. While Francesca was at home, she always had one diligent classmate by her side, according to a Fox report.

According to Francesca, her cat listened to every online class that she attended. The fresh graduate shared that she mostly remained inside her apartment and found her cat to be always near her.

As Francesca would open her laptop to attend lectures on Zoom, she said Suki would eagerly listen to them. “It’s like she almost wanted to listen in on it, and she would always just sit by my laptop," said Francesca.

When Francesca’s graduation day arrived, she acknowledged Suki’s dedication and thought of including her in the ceremony. “I kind of wanted to celebrate her and kind of have her along with me," Francesca added.

She also shared photos with her furry graduate on Twitter where Saki is seen all dressed up for the ceremony.

She made sure that Suki looked like any other student on their graduation day and ordered a matching cap and gown. Francesca insisted that she wanted to make her pet cat an honorary member of the University of Texas spring 2022 class and wished to graduate together.

Francesca added that although Suki did not receive any graduate degree, she was happy to find her at every stage that led to that day. Hailing Suki as her “special graduate", Francesca said she wasn’t alone to be accompanied by her pet while attending lectures during lockdown. She insisted that a lot of people could relate to it as they were confined to their homes and had pets by their side.

