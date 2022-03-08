Grammarly, Founded by Ukrainians, is Donating Rs 38 Crore Made in Russia Since 2014

Grammarly, founded by Ukrainians, is donating all the money it earned from Russia and Belarus since 2014 to causes supporting Ukraine. The money it is donating, earned from 2014 through 2022 since the onset of war, amounts to $5 million. It will now go towards organisations and funds that are supporting Ukraine and defending the war-torn country’s people. “We are a company with a deep connection to Ukraine. Grammarly was founded in Ukraine; our co-founders are from Ukraine, and we have many team members who call Ukraine home," the company said in a statement. Grammarly added that it was standing in solidarity with colleagues, family, and friends in Ukraine “completely and wholeheartedly".

“Grammarly has committed $5 million to organizations and funds supporting the people of Ukraine. We are adding a message in our product to direct users writing about the war to resources for helping Ukraine. We have also made the decision to block users located in Russia and Belarus from using Grammarly products or services," the Grammarly statement adds.

Grammarly is the latest in a long line of companies boycotting Russia. As the international community continues to condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine with its myriad sanctions and bans from sporting events like FIFA World Cup, UEFA, more niche events are also following suit. The International Cat Federation announced its ban on Russian cats from participating in international competitions. Condemning the invasion of Ukraine as an “unprecedented act of aggression," the Fédération Internationale Féline (FIFe), imposed sanctions on Russian cats. Recently, Russian Vodka’ trended on Twitter while users in the US and Canada boycotted the famous alcoholic drink to show their support for Ukraine.

