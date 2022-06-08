Gramophone and Westinghouse Fridge: This English Couple Lives in the 1930s

A couple from Watchet, England, have managed to travel back in time? Sounds bizarre, right? Lisa and Neil Fletcher, 58 and 55, have completely scrapped modern life to live as if they are in the 1930s. The Belfast Live reported that the couple, ditching all modern elements from their lives, have entirely transformed their house, clothes, and car, to the 1930s era. The couple got married in 1991 and ever since had a dream of living an authentic 1930s lifestyle. The pair has ever since changed three houses and is currently turning their fourth house into a haven from the bygone era.

As a result, the couple only watches black and white movies on their TV, uses the gramophone to listen to music. All they have is vintage furniture. Even the flooring in their house is from the 1930s. “I was always interested in history as a child – I never liked shopping like other schoolgirls but I used to drag a huge history book around with me. After Neil and I married, I bought a few arts décor for the house until eventually he got on board and started buying them as well," said Lisa, in an interview with Belfast Live.

Having decided to go “full 20s and 30s," Lisa and Neil started living like they were from that era. Each and everything they own got turned into a thing from that era, including their wardrobe.

Talking about the public reaction when they see the couple wearing clothes from the 30s, Lisa said, “When people see us in the street they sometimes ask if we are off to a wedding because of how we dress."

The pair also own a 1935 Westinghouse fridge that they managed to find on eBay. Apart from the mobile phone, Neil uses for work, they use a landline phone. Even in the age of online banking and cards, they prefer traditional cash-in-hand purchasing. Lisa shared that people have mixed reactions to their style of living, while some are impressed, others find it amusing.

