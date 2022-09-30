Grandmother Dressing Up For Her Victorian-Themed Birthday Party is Winning Hearts

Theme parties are fun, as much for adults as they are for children. And this content creator’s birthday party surprise for her grandmother is winning the internet’s heart. Shared on Instagram by Sneha Desai, the clip shows her grandmother dolling herself up in a purple dress for a Victorian-themed high tea party. Putting on some makeup, wearing a beautiful big brim hat, laced gloves, and holding a parasol umbrella and hand fan, the 89-year-old was all set for her celebration. The clip was captioned, “Dadi just got younger at 89!! Age is just a number. I love the spirit and energy my Dadi has at 89!! Love the way she still enjoys every lil thing. She is an inspiration to us. Wishing her many more crazy birthdays and memories." Check out the reel here:

The heartwarming video has taken the internet by storm and now has over 2 million likes. Netizens poured their wishes into the comment section and shared how adorable the entire clip was. Especially the family coming together to celebrate their loved one. “Rarely we get to see such reels that we get up quickly and run to show to parents and this is definitely one of such masterpiece – Congratulations to you and family for this – Best regards to Dadi Ji," wrote an Instagram user.

Another one commented, “She’s super cute. What a blessing to have your grandparents alive, doting on you and being doted upon!! May you have many more loving years ahead with her."

“I don’t know you or even follow you, but this is absolutely HEARTWARMING. More power to you girls and love to your cute Dadi," a third user wrote.

As the charming 89-year-old blows out her birthday candles, her affectionate family watches on in the wholesome clip. And it is impossible to disagree with Desai when she calls her grandmother their princess. Netizens are in total agreement.

