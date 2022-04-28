'Great Indian Jugaad'? 'Baraat' Makes Portable Sun Shade to Beat the Heat on Road

Even as several Indian states reel under heatwave this summer, it seems wedding festivities can’t quite be deferred. ‘Jugaad’ was necessary and Desis seem to have delivered. As the saying goes, desperate times call for desperate measures and a viral video has shown just how far Desis will go to not sacrifice their big fat Indian wedding rituals. In the viral clip, a baraat can be seen moving down the road, but with a mobile sun shade overhead. The baraatis can be seen dancing away under the mobile sun shade. While some Twitter users commended the “jugaad", others didn’t think it was a great idea, given the traffic disruption it may cause. News18 could not independently verify the date or location of the video.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) said: “Heat wave conditions would continue over Vidarbha, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh during next five days, over Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, interior Gangetic West Bengal and interior Odisha till April 30, over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi till May 1, Bihar till April 29, over Chhattisgarh during April 28-30, and northern parts of Gujarat on April 28." On Wednesday, heat wave conditions prevailed in some parts of Gangetic West Bengal and in isolated pockets over Bihar, western Rajasthan, Odisha, Vidarbha and Saurashtra Kutch.

