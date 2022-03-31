Green Screen, Green Attire of Students on St Patrick's Day Lead to Hilarious Photo Fails

Using a green screen or chroma can help you edit and change the background of a picture or video as per your need. However, the experiment of using chroma went hilariously wrong for this US school after many students turned up wearing green attires for the photo session on St Patrick’s Day this year. The background inserted in the photos during the edit merged with the students’ green outfits, giving out hilarious results. The photo fails were noticed by the parents of these students at Sugar Grove Elementary School in Indiana after they received picture proof from the studio.

One of the parents, Amanda Snow, who sent her kindergartener Oliver in a green shirt posted about the chroma fail on a local mom’s Facebook group asking if anyone else had received similar pictures, reported whas11.com

Amanda soon received replies from other moms who shared more such pictures. “Honestly, I just couldn’t wait to see other parents’ pictures and it ended up being just a hilarious fiasco, just because it’s just so funny," said Snow.

The picture of one girl student who had worn green turned out as if there was a flower bed behind her while in another, a boy’s head appeared to be popping out of a farm field. One photo looked as if the boy was cut into two by a dirt road and a pickup truck was going to pass through the midsection.

The parents struggled to explain the pictures to their little one but they too had a laugh after watching them. “It was kind of hard to explain to him what was happening because he’s 6. But as soon as he saw all the different options, he was just laughing because it looks like he’s a fence, or it looks like he’s a field," said Amanda talking about her son’s reaction.

The studio that produced the photos clarified that the final pictures will not have the same mistakes as seen in the proofs. However, many parents now want to keep the photos as souvenirs.

