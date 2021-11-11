'Groom Can Wait': Video of Bride Having Maggie Before Wedding Rituals Goes Viral

The wedding day is one of the most exciting and memorable ones for the bride and groom. However, the arrangement, requirements, and other things make it the most hectic one as well. Sometimes to ensure everything looks perfect for the big day, the couple even forgets to eat properly. However, an Indian bride refused to perform wedding rituals without having a meal. She ate Maggie and the video has gone viral.

It seems that she was aware of the fact that an Indian wedding is a long affair and it would be difficult for her to perform rituals without having a proper meal.

The video shows the bride eating Maggi while getting ready for her wedding. She is seen wearing some jewellery along with her bridal blouse and jeans. She was eating Maggi even as the hairdresser got her hair done.

The person recording the video asked the bride “Kya lag rahi hai (What are you feeling)?" The bride replies, “Bhookh. Dulha wait kar lega (I’m hungry. The groom can wait)." When the person asks her how long the groom will need to wait, the bride says it may take half an hour to one hour.

The person recording the video then asks her to be quick and get ready for the wedding as the “wedding procession is about to arrive".

Many found the video relatable and supported the bride for not going for marriage rituals with an empty stomach. Many also said that she is an inspiration that people should take care of themselves no matter what the occasion.

