Groom Gets Flak Online for Turning up to Wedding in Jeans and T-shirt

What do you do when you have to show up for game night with the boys, but also have to attend a wedding on the way? Oh, and not to forget, the wedding that you have to attend on the way is your own wedding. Well, the answer, whether you like it or not, lies in this TikTok video we are about to introduce to you. Having garnered more than 20 lakh views since being shared, a video shows a couple at the altar getting to tie the knot and transform their relationship into marriage with vows. While the bride looked stunning in a white and intricately laced mermaid-style wedding gown, the groom showed up in a black t-shirt by Palm Angels, a streetwear brand. He coupled the t-shirt with a pair of grey jeans and casual trainers.

According to 9gag, the video was shared by Violet Price, who attended her friend’s wedding. The bride, Catherine Nicholson, can be seen donning a beautiful wedding standing next to the groom, who looks like he was out for a few drinks with his friends and stumbled upon the love of his life, and decided to marry her then and there.

In the video that is churning out reactions from netizens like they are coming straight from the pandora’s box, Price explains how her friend Catherine claimed a few months ago that she is not going to fall in love. Then, the video cuts to the picture that reveals the combination of beautiful and bizarre apparel. The in-text in the video read, “and her naw (now)."

Many users who saw the video were not happy with the way the groom dressed up for the big event and criticised him for reaching the heights of casualness at an event such as a wedding. However, Price, being the good friend, defended the couple and said that they are happy together and how they dress shouldn’t matter.

