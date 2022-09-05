Groom In Hyderabad Flees From Wedding Reception After Seeing First Wife

A wedding in the Madannapet, Hyderabad quickly turned into a run and chase game after the groom, celebrating his second marriage, saw his first wife entering with some policemen. The incident came to light on September 4 when Syed Nazeer (Khaleel), the groom, was hosting a reception party.

The party was thrown by Syed to celebrate his marriage with his second wife. The twist in the story was that Syed had not informed his first wife, Dr Sana Samreen, about his second marriage. During the reception, as soon as he saw Samreen enter the venue with police officials, Syed decided that the best way to evade conflict is dashing off, and so he did. He panicked and ran from the rear entrance of the venue.

Talking about the incident, Abdul Waheed, Samreen’s brother, in an interview with Deccan Chronicle, said, “My sister married Syed soon after he came from New Zealand in 2019. During the COVID-19 lockdown, he was stuck here and we took care of his expenses. However, he demanded Rs 15 lakh, which we could not pay. He then began keeping away from my sister."

Samreen, addressing Syed’s wrongdoings, said, “I am a doctor. During the second wave of COVID-19, I served Syed’s uncle who was COVID positive and gave most of my savings to him during the lockdown." Samreen, who has a 22-month-old son with Syed, further said that she had filed a complaint against her husband after he started harassing her for money.

Samreen learned that Syed was marrying again, and that too, without informing her, which led to her taking strict action and catching hold of Syed. After Syed fled from his reception, Samreen filed a written complaint at the Santosh Nagar police station, reported Deccan Chronicle.

