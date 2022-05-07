Groom Refuses to Take a Solo Splash in Pool and Takes his Bride Along | WATCH

There is no dearth of hilarious as well as adorable moments that have gone viral on the internet. This wedding season has been one constant newsmaker as it has been giving us moments that leave us with teary eyes and even instances that get us laughing hard. Once again, a video showcasing a playful moment from a wedding is doing rounds on the internet. An adorable bride and groom have left the internet giggling at their equally adorable chemistry. The video showcases the bride trying to push her to-be husband into a swimming pool. Well the groom did fall into the pool but the video ends with an adorable twist.

The clip opens with the groom and the bride, decked in their wedding attires, standing beside a swimming pool. Moments in the video, the bride tries to push the groom. At first, the groom is seen losing his balance and is about to fall, but in the end moment, he grabs his bride. Well, not to keep himself outside the pool, but to drag her along. Despite spoiling their wedding outfits as well as their make-up, the bride and groom are seen laughing and giggling throughout the entire incident. The video ends with the bride giving a quick peck to the groom.

Shared by an Instagram page, which goes by the name of The Crimson Circle Weddings, a wedding planning agency, the caption alongside the clip read, “As real as it gets! POV: Just two beautiful souls, falling in love (quite literally)."“What falling in love looks like" read the text on the clip.

Watch video:

Shared five days ago, the clip has gone viral on the internet, amassing over 1.4 million views and tons of reactions from the netizens. While one user wrote, “I can’t believe my eyes", another called it “the cutest moment" to get recorded on camera. “Ise pyar mai doobna bolte hai (this is called drowning in love)", a user mocked while many stated that the couple’s marriage is going to be fun.

