Group of Youths Dancing to 'Kala Chashma' at Har Ki Pauri For Insta Reel Sparks Outrage

A video showing a group of youths making an Instagram Reel at Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar has been going viral on social media. The video shows them doing the Kala Chashma reel trend. It is being criticised by Hindu outfits and social media users. Ganga Sabha general secretary Tanmay Vashisht has filed a complaint with the local police and demanded strict action. He described the group’s actions as “playing with the dignity of Dharmanagari", reported Newsroom Post.

Haridwar police has not made an official statement but reportedly, an investigation into the matter has been launched. The video is facing outrage on social media.

Last year, Haridwar’s Har Ki Pauri made headlines when in July, hundreds of pilgrims were seen thronging to the Uttarakhand ghat, in stark violation of Covid-19 norms. After several instances of people haunting the ghat in an inebriated state and raising ruckus, partying, the Ganga Sabha had decided in September to equip security guards at the area with breath analysers or alcometers. According to the Hindustan Times, Ganga Sabha general secretary Tanmay Vashisth said that after the relaxation of curbs relating to Covid-19 during the time, the footfall from other states to Har-Ki-Pauri had increased and with it, incidents of anti-social activities and hooliganism.

“With alcometer equipment, security guards will check such suspected offenders and bar them from entering the Ganga ghats at Har-Ki-Pauri and adjacent ghats," the report had quoted the Sabha general secretary as saying.

The entry points to Har Ki Pauri where security guards with the alcometers were to be deployed would include Upper road, Kangda ghat, Ashes immersion ghat and Mahila ghat. Additionally, twenty security guards would be deployed at various other sites to check visitors and ensure that they were not inebriated. Vashist said that the police were already running Operation Maryada to rein in acts of hooliganism at the Ganga ghats.

