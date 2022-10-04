Guard Dog Caught Napping During Staged Robbery at Jewellery Store in Thailand

Guard dogs are amazing because they make you feel safe. However, a jewellery store owner would disagree as his dog comfortably naps through a staged robbery. The Internet has crowned this adorable dog the “world’s most useless guard dog" after her clip went viral. As armed robbers enter a jewellery store in Thailand, the husky, named Lucky, continues napping. Not caring about her owner, Worawut Lomwanawong’s safety, she even lets the fake robbers get away with some jewels. Check out the clip here:

Advertisement

Social media users were in stitches over the CCTV footage. Some believed the dog was sure it was fake, others were amused at her disinterest.

Not even lifting her head to check who entered, Lucky has stolen the internet’s heart. A comment read (translated), “Sleep without caring about the world. The world will continue to spin or what will happen? Nothing will stop the motorcyclist. Real situation vs. simulation is probably the same. The best way is to leave it to the owner."

Some took a rather positive approach towards the entire situation. According to them Lucky did her owner a favour. This could have quickly escalated into a dangerous situation. “Think positively if you had a fierce dog and it fought with thieves and the gun was real, you might have been in danger," the comment read.

A Facebook user reminisced this was not just Lucky’s habit of leaving their owner unprotected. Their pet too shared Lucky’s disinterest. Their comment read (translated), “Just like our dog. People climbed the fence of the house to pick up a mango. Nong lay down and looked at her face."

Advertisement

According to the Mirror, Lomwanawong simulated this training exercise with the police. He wanted to check if armed robbers were to enter his shop, would Lucky help him? Or would she keep her head down? Much to his disappointment, she chose the latter. Good thing she is at least winning the Internet’s heart.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here