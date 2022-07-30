Guard Dog Lies Down Next to Drug Dealers in Epic Fail During Police Raid

Drug busts can turn out to be nasty and scary as the usage of guns and violence during a raid is likely possible by gangsters. However, the latest drug raid in Brazil has created quite a stir on social media for a hilarious reason. The raid in question was reportedly conducted in Hortolandia, Sao Paulo state in Brazil on Thursday, July 28.

Video of cops bursting into the drug den has gone viral on the Internet. In the short clip, Brazilian cops can be seen swarming inside a house filled with tonnes of marijuana. At one point in the footage, all the criminals in the drug gang can be seen lying on the floor facing the ground. With hands cuffed behind their back, all the members can be seen surrendering to the cops.

However, the members weren’t the only ones surrendering to the cops; the gang’s massive Rottweiler decided to join its owner too. The massive guard dog of the gang must have been bought for their security. However, in their time of need, the security investment did not pay off well. The viral video showcases the guard dog flopping down beside the gang quietly without making any fuss.

As per a report by Metro UK, the officials seized about 1,176 bricks that contained 1.1 tonnes of cannabis from the raided property. If the report is to be believed, then the drugs were shipped from Campo Grande, Mato Grosso do Sul state. The officials reportedly monitored the property until the deal was made and then decided to bust in after the delivery arrived. It is suggested that the seized cannabis were to be sold in and around Campinas, Sao Paulo.

The gang member arrested during the raid were taken to the headquarters of the Narcotics Police in nearby Americana.

The guard dog who was seen in the viral footage is said to have remained on the property in the protection of the female owner of the house, who officials believe wasn’t involved in the drug peddling and trafficking.

