'Guddu’s Jugaad': Bihar Man Converts Tata Nano into Helicopter, Rents it for Weddings

If there’s one thing where the world can never come close to us Indians is making ‘jugaads’ and this latest innovation by a Bihar man proves this fact once again. Guddu Sharma, who hails from Bihar’s Bagaha town turned his Tata Nano car into a helicopter. Now, the budget helicopter doesn’t fly but serves the purpose of locals more than an actual helicopter could. But how exactly? The idea of making this helicopter popped up in Guddu’s mind after he discovered they were in huge demand at weddings Apart from the usual cars and chariots, many people wished to bring their bride home in a helicopter. However, the high rentals did not allow many such desires to turn into a reality.

Guddu decided to solve this problem and began converting his Nano into a helicopter that can be affordable to many such brides and grooms.

He spent Rs 1.5 lakh in converting the cars into a helicopter whereas adding advanced facilities cost a total of Rs 2 lakh.

Speaking about his innovation, Guddu tells us that it was an example of ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat’ in ‘Digital India.’

Guddu’s helicopter has been in a lot of demand at recent weddings in the region. People who could afford to rent out an actual helicopter opted for the Nano helicopter to live their dream for a day making a grand entry at their wedding.

However, this is not the first Nano helicopter to have come out of Bihar. Earlier in 2019, a man from the Chhapra district had converted his Nano car into a helicopter after not being able to fulfil his dream of becoming a pilot. Mithilesh Prasad fitted his helicopter with a rotor blade, a tail, tail boom and rotor mast

Prasad also customised his car’s interior to give it a helicopter feel and painted the exteriors in white colour with blue and red designs.

