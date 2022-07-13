Guess This Country Where Sheep Outnumber Humans. Clue: Lord of The Rings

New Zealand is among the most beautiful countries. People from across the world visit this country to admire the lush green forests, wildlife and delicious food. While a lot is known about New Zealand, not many are aware of the fact that sheep outnumber humans here. Yes, you read it right. As per a 2019 report in Otago Daily Times, New Zealand has 5.6 sheep for every person. Well, if you are surprised then let’s add more to it. The 2019 figures are a far cry from the peak of 22 sheep per person in 1982.

Agricultural production statistics manager Stuart Pitts said, “Sheep numbers had fallen in 10 of the past 12 years, down about 12.8 million from about 40.1 million in 2006." The numbers were at their best in 2014, at 6.7 million.

Advertisement

There was a fall in sheep numbers in New Zealand after the government went for an identification and slaughter programme to deal with Mycoplasma bovis, a cattle disease. Figures of 2019 by New Zealand’s Ministry for Primary Industries reveal that 52,000 dairy cattle were slaughtered. A large fall in sheep and beef cattle numbers since 1990 meant overall stock units had fallen in the past 28 years.

It isn’t surprising that New Zealand is the fourth-largest wool producer globally. The country contributes 11% of the wool found around the world. The top wool producer is Australia, followed by China and US.

Which Region In New Zealand Has More Sheep?

According to Compendium of New Zealand 2021, New Zealand’s South Island had more sheep than the North Island. The report states that the South Island had 13,579 sheep, while the North Island had 12,450. Though the difference of sheep is 1,129, the number isn’t that significant.

Advertisement

Most popular sheep breed in New Zealand?

The Romney is overwhelmingly the most popular sheep breed in New Zealand. There are more than 50% in both the North and South Islands. The Halfbred and Corriedale breeds of sheep are found primarily in Marlborough, Canterbury, and some parts of Otago.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.