Guest Sues Hotel After Cockroach Crawls Into his Ear, Causes Hearing Loss

A stay in a hotel is supposed to be a very pleasant experience. Every hotel tries its best to offer its customers the best service ever. However, sometimes these stays are not so pleasant but most are not as unfortunate as Todd VanSickle, of Glenmont, Ohio who lost his hearing ability in one ear during an unfortunate incident in a hotel. The Ohio man is suing a Myrtle Beach, South Carolina-area hotel after a cockroach crawled into his ear while he was asleep, allegedly causing him hearing loss, according to court documents.

Todd VanSickle has sued the Sands Ocean Club Homeowners Association and Ocean Annie’s Operations, Inc, which runs the Sands Ocean Club Resort in Myrtle Beach, for alleged negligence. Mr VanSickle stayed at the hotel in July 2021 and awoke with “severe pain" caused by a cockroach crawling into his ear, according to the lawsuit. Todd claims that the incident has left him with hearing loss and disrupted his routine at home and work.

According to court documents obtained by Newsweek, Mr VanSickle has “suffered painful and permanent injuries; has incurred and will continue to incur medical expenses; has suffered and will continue to suffer pain and discomfort; has suffered and will continue to suffer the loss of wages and earning capacity." The lawsuit accused the hotel of being “grossly negligent" in failing to inspect for roaches, maintain hygiene in Mr VanSickle’s room and conduct pest control services.

This isn’t the first time a bug has gotten inside someone’s ear. Hendrik Helmer, an Australian resident, told the Guardian in 2014 about his horrific story of discovering a 2cm bush cockroach in his ear. He said he felt “excruciatingly pain" and the feeling of the roach “sticking a knitting needle in your ear then tapping on it" as it was too big to move and “clawed further in, burrowing deeper with its mouth". He described it as “scratching and gnawing on my eardrum." Before it could be dragged out, the cockroach had to be smothered in olive oil.

