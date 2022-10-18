Guinness World Records Officially Declares Monday as 'Worst Day of the Week'

Guinness World Records has officially declared Monday the worst day of the week. Anyone who has had to work or study or do anything in an institutional setting knows the absolute desolation that the prospect of a Monday brings. After Guinness World Records’ move, all of that will no longer be smoothed over into a wishy-washy ‘Monday blues’ packet. It’s real now. Going into Monday means you’re going into the officially declared and universally accepted worst day of the week. Now you could blame your general grumpiness on it being Monday. It would be a concern only during the remaining six days of the week.

“We’re officially giving Monday the record of the worst day of the week," Guinness World Records tweeted yesterday and Twitter is finally feeling seen. “Took you long enough," a Twitter user commented. “IKR," Guinness World Records tweeted back. “What about Wednesday? It sounds weird," popular YouTuber MrBeast tweeted. “Three syllables is too much," Guinness World Records replied.

Advertisement

Guinness Book of Records, now known as the Guinness World Records, has sold more than 143 million copies, is spread across 100 countries, and gets published in at least 22 languages. August 27 marks the day the annual book was first published, in 1955. The inspiration behind the book can be traced to Sir Hugh Beaver, who in November 1951, went on a hunting trip with his comrades. He tried to shoot a golden plover but missed. Post the failure, Beaver and his friends started discussing if the golden plover is Europe’s fastest game bird.

In the heat of the debate, they started digging about the authenticity of the fact in various books but couldn’t find the right one. Following this incident, Beaver thought of publishing a record book for the pubs in Britain to settle friendly dissents such as the one he and his companions faced.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here